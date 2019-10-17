Greenbrier is on the 5A-West slate for Harrison’s Friday night showdown that will celebrate 90 years of Goblin football.
F.S. Garrison Stadium will be packed as usual to commemorate the program as well as cheer on the undefeated Goblins as they battle on the gridiron against the Panthers.
“It should be a great thing for our program,” Harrison head coach Joel Wells commented on the celebration. “Our team owes it to all of the past teams to represent them and to raise the bar for the teams after them."
Wells returns to the field after collecting his 200th win as a football coach against Vilonia last week. Despite the personal accolade, Wells has made it a point to get back to work.
“We are focused and looking forward to getting back on the field after last Friday,” the coach noted.
The head Goblin was quick to point out the leaders on his team as a large part of the success this season.
“Great leaders,” Wells responded to what he is seeing from his team. “You don’t win 18 consecutive regular season games without great leaders.”
Friday’s game will showcase the Goblins opposite the Panthers of Greenbrier who are 4-2 on the season and looking to build off a 24-17 win over Farmington last week.
“Greenbrier is very well coached on both sides,” Wells mentioned about this week’s opponent. “They tackle very well on the backend and have a very good linebacker. Offensively, they do what they do. They don’t deviate from their plan. They are very good at it.”
The Harrison coach noted a basic philosophy when asked what will be the key to the game for a Goblin win on Friday night.
“We must not turn the ball over and we must finish drives,” Wells responded. “We have to win third down on both sides of the ball.”
Practice this week has continued as usual despite a new competitor coming to Harrison. The coaching staff is focused on getting the players better as a team and continuing to improve.
Goblin Nation is expecting that to amount to a win this week.
Confidence has grown from one game to the next and the coaches along with the players are showing it on and off the field.
“We know how we are,” Wells finished. “We have a bunch of great kids with a lot of heart. We know we will compete every night.”
F.S. Garrison will be an electric environment on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
