Harrison is playing its last regular season football game on Friday night at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Win or lose, nothing changes for the Goblins in the hunt for a conference title. Harrison has clinched the No. 1 seed from the 5A-West in the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
However, pride is on the line for the Goblins with a victory. A win would mark the first time in Goblin football history that a team has been undefeated in back-to-back seasons.
On the other side of the football, Farmington is needing a win to stay in the playoff picture.
Currently the Cardinals are in a four-way tie for third place in the conference race. Vilonia has the second seed sown up. The Eagles have a two-game lead over the third place teams.
A win over Harrison may not get the Cardinals into the playoffs.
Morrilton hosts Clarksville in their final game. Clarksville is currently in seventh-place and has only one league win and that is over Huntsville.
Huntsville, who is in last place in the conference, is at Alma for the final game of the season.
Greenbrier has a cross-county contest with Vilonia.
Should the four teams in third place all win, then Alma and Morrilton would represent the conference.
If it is a three-way tie for third between Alma, Greenbrier and Morrilton, then Alma and Morrilton will once again be the representatives from the conference into the playoffs.
Alma will have the tie-breaker over Morrilton because they defeated the Devil Dogs, 29-28.
Coming into Friday’s game, the Cardinals will be an offensive threat for the Goblins. Farmington is averaging four touchdowns a contest in conference play. The team has scored more than 30 points in two 5A-West games this season.
On the other side of the ball, Farmington is allowing 30.3 points a game in league battles. The Cardinals gave up 49 to Vilonia in Week 7 and 56 to Morrilton last week in Week 9. After Huntsville’s seven points, the lowest total given up by Farmington was 21 points by Clarksville.
Kick off for the contest is at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Sebastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholas; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
