PEA RIDGE — Harrison football travels over the river and through the woods to reach its opening game opponent Friday night.
Facing Pea Ridge, the Goblins are looking to kick the 2019 season off on the right foot.
To do that Harrison will face a feisty Blackhawk team that looks to get revenge from last season’s blow out.
Harrison defeated Pea Ridge, 45-14. The 14 points scored by Pea Ridge was the most points given up by the Goblins in the regular season. The 14 points scored by the Blackhawks was the second lowest point production of the regular season for Pea Ridge.
The Goblins have to be aware of Pea Ridge and not overlook the Class 4A team.
“Pea Ridge is very explosive on offense,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells, who starts his fifth season as the leader of the Goblins. “They are balanced with a very good quarterback and a great tight end.”
Wells has cautioned his team about the Pea Ridge quarterback, Tate Busey.
“Their quarterback is a dual threat guy,” stated the coach. “He likes to throw first, but is very capable on the ground.”
Wells pointed to the Blackhawk backfield as another area of concern.
“Besides the quarterback and tight end, they have a running back that rushed for 1,300 yards last season,” said the coach. “They will be a challenge.”
Pea Ridge has a new offensive line this season that is up for the challenge of Harrison.
“Their offensive line will play with very tight splits and do a good job of coming off the ball and run blocking,” said Wells. “Our speed needs to be a factor.”
Harrison has a plan of attack that they will use on Friday night.
“We will attack their defense and make them cover sideline to sideline,” stated the coach. “If we can execute, we could create problems for them.”
Playing fast will be something that the Goblins want to do this season.
“Our team speed on both sides is our strength,” stated Wells. “I hope it will be the deciding factor.”
There is another element that is playing into the game against Pea Ridge.
“Pea Ridge will be in our conference next year,” he said. “So, it is important to set the tone for the future.”
Kick off is at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Sebastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
