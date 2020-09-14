SILOAM SPRINGS — It was the first time in a very long time that the Harrison Goblins were on the short end of the scoreboard in Sept.
Friday night in Siloam Springs, the Goblins fell to the Panthers, 34-14.
This marks the first time in the last five seasons that the Goblins were bested by their former conference teammate.
The loss also ends Harrison’s regular season winning streak at 24 games. That streak started back in 2017 after the Goblins lost a one-point contest to Alma.
An untimely turnover and two costly penalties were the difference in the contest.
The Goblins first penalty that created problems was a fourth-and-3 in the first period. A hard count drew Harrison offsides giving the Panthers a new set of downs.
Siloam Springs used the new life for the first score of the contest.
The Panthers led at halftime, 21-14.
Getting the ball to start the second half, the Goblins drove deep inside Panther territory only to have the drive stopped with a turnover.
Later in the contest, Harrison used a little trickery and snuck quarterback Logan Plumlee into the contest. He had a touchdown pass that was called back because of a Harrison penalty.
Harrison ends the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 2-1 mark. The team owns wins over Magnolia and Mountain Home.
After a bye week, the Goblins will face Farmington on Sept. 25 to start 5A-West action. Harrison will be the road for the game with the Cardinals. Harrison’s next home game with be Oct. 2 against Alma for homecoming.
