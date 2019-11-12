As the sleet fell on Monday, the ice put a halt on practice for the Harrison Goblins.
On Friday, the Goblin football team put the final touches on its second undefeated regular season in two years. After a perfect weekend of weather, the temperatures fell more than 40 degrees on Monday and heavy sleet started around noon.
"We didn't practice at all," said Harrison coach Joel Wells. "We gave them the scouting report and sent them home."
Even though Harrison didn't have school on Tuesday, the Goblins practiced.
"We watched game film Tuesday," said the coach. "We have to find a way to beat Batesville."
Harrison will be playing Batesville in the first round of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
The Pioneers come into the game as the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East. Harrison won its third straight 5A-West title and is the No. 1 seed from the conference. Harrison will play all of its playoff games at home. The finals will be held at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Wells' first Harrison playoff team was defeated by Batesville. This will be the first time that the two teams have met since then.
Kick off will be at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholas; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
