NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The top six teams in the overall Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll had no movement this week.
Harrison’s Goblins stayed steady at No. 5 in that poll.
Bryant, Bentonville, Little Rock Christian and Conway all held the top four spots in the poll.
Greenwood stayed steady at No. 6.
Pulaski Academy jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 while previously unranked Benton came in at No. 8 and Little Rock Catholic was No. 9.
North Little Rock fell from No. 9 to No. 10 in the polls.
Lake Hamilton, who lost last week, created the movement in the 6A polls.
Greenwood stayed on top of the polls and Benton moved up one spot to No. 2. Jonesboro moved up one spot as well to No. 3 while Lake Hamilton checked in at No. 4.
Searcy remained fifth.
Little Rock Christian stayed on top of the Class 5A poll with Harrison in second.
Pulaski Academy and Valley View stayed third and fourth. Vilonia moved into fifth place replacing Maumelle.
Class 4A stayed the same this week as Arkadelphia stayed at No. 1 and Shiloh Christian was second.
There was a little movement in Class 3A. Rison, Osceola and Harding Academy stayed as the top three teams.
Prescott moved to fourth and Booneville moved into fifth place.
Junction City and Fordyce stayed at the top of the Class 2A that saw no movement this week.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending November 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 9-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 9-0 225 2
3. LR Christian 9-0 173 3
4. Conway 7-2 162 4
5. Harrison 9-0 128 5
6. Greenwood 8-1 114 6
7. Pulaski Academy 7-2 81 10
8. Benton 6-3 77 NR
9. LR Catholic 6-3 40 NR
10. North Little Rock 5-4 10 9
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 16, Shiloh Christian 12, Bentonville West 12, Searcy 10, Joe T. Robinson 10, Springdale Har-Ber 9, Arkadelphia 8, Lake Hamilton 7, Valley View 6, Cabot 6.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (12) 8-1 112 1
2. Benton (12) 6-3 107 3
3. Jonesboro 7-2 65 4
4. Lake Hamilton (1) 8-1 55 2
5. Searcy 8-1 36 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. LR Christian (18) 9-0 118 1
2. Harrison (7) 9-0 103 2
3. Pulaski Academy 7-2 77 3
4. Valley View 9-0 50 4
5. Vilonia 6-3 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 7, Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Forrest City 2, Wynne 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (11) 8-1 105 1
2. Shiloh Christian (10) 9-0 93 2
3. Joe T. Robinson (3) 8-1 91 3
4. Nashville (1) 8-1 55 4
5. Ozark 8-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Warren 9, Bauxite 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (16) 8-1 108 1
2. Osceola (6) 8-1 81 2
3. Harding Academy (2) 9-0 76 3
4. Prescott 7-2 54 5
5. Booneville (1) 7-2 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 18, Newport 9, Glen Rose 4, Hoxie 1, McGehee 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Junction City (19) 7-1 118 1
2. Fordyce (3) 8-1 91 2
3. Foreman (3) 9-0 82 3
4. Gurdon 7-2 40 4
5. Des Arc 6-2 27 5
Others receiving votes: Hazen 7, Salem 6, Magnet Cove 3 Magazine 1.
