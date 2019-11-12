NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In the final polls until the conclusion of the postseason, the Harrison Goblins made the highest appearance in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.
Harrison was ranked No. 4 as two of the top four teams are in Class 5A.
Bryant received all 25 votes in the poll to stay at the top of the overall poll.
Bentonville received all 25 second place votes to stay at No. 2.
Class 5A Little Rock Christian remained third while Harrison moved up to No. 4. Conway was No. 4 last week, but lost and fell to No. 8.
Greenwood came in No. 5 and Benton moved up to No. 6. Pulaski Academy stayed at No. 7
North Little Rock moved up from No 9 to No. 10 while Searcy moved back into the polls at No. 10.
Greenwood stayed at the top of Class 6A with Benton coming in second. Loses by Lake Hamilton and Jonesboro allowed Searcy to jump the pair to third place.
Little Rock Christian stayed at the top of the Class 5A poll. There were changes in the classification as Harrison, Pulaski Academy, Valley View and Vilonia stayed in second to fifth place.
Two teams switched places in Class 4A. Arkadelphia stayed at the top of the classification. A two-point win by Shiloh Christian hurt the team in the polls. Joe T. Robinson moved into second place moving the Saints to third place.
Nashville and Ozark rounded out the poll.
A close call in Osceola's game with Newport hurt the Seminoles. Rison stayed first in the rankings, as Harding Academy jumped Osceola to second place.
Prescott stayed fourth and Booneville was fifth.
There was movement in Class 2A. Junction City stayed No. 1, but for the third classification poll, No. 3 from last week jumped the second place team.
Foreman jumped Fordyce as the Red Bugs lost. Des Arc moved to fourth place and Salem got into the polls for the first time this season.
The last football poll will be released in the middle of December after the championship games have been completed.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending November 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 10-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 10-0 225 2
3. LR Christian 10-0 169 3
4. Harrison 10-0 140 5
5. Greenwood 9-1 136 6
6. Benton 7-3 102 8
7. Pulaski Academy 8-2 97 7
8. Conway 7-3 88 4
9. North Little Rock 6-4 50 10
10. Searcy 9-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 24, Springdale Har-Ber 18, Joe T. Robinson 11, Valley View 10, Cabot 7, LR Catholic 6, Shiloh Christian 6, Rison 3, Nashville 2, Junction City 1, Bentonville West 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (14) 9-1 113 1
2. Benton (11) 7-3 110 2
3. Searcy 9-1 74 5
4. Lake Hamilton 8-2 40 4
5. Jonesboro 7-3 17 3
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 10, Marion 9, El Dorado 2.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. LR Christian (16) 10-0 116 1
2. Harrison (8) 10-0 104 2
3. Pulaski Academy (1) 8-2 78 3
4. Valley View 10-0 48 4
5. Vilonia 7-3 15 5
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 9, Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Forrest City 2.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (11) 9-1 106 1
2. Joe T. Robinson (4) 9-1 91 3
3. Shiloh Christian (9) 10-0 88 2
4. Nashville (1) 9-1 59 4
5. Ozark 9-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Warren 9, Bauxite 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (14) 9-1 109 1
2. Harding Academy (3) 10-0 78 3
3. Osceola (6) 9-1 76 2
4. Prescott (2) 8-2 62 4
5. Booneville 8-2 24 5
Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 9, McGehee 7, Glen Rose 4, Newport 3, Clinton 2, Hoxie 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Junction City (19) 8-1 119 1
2. Foreman (5) 10-0 102 3
3. Fordyce 8-2 57 2
4. Des Arc 7-2 42 5
5. Salem 8-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Hazen (1) 17, Gurdon 13, Magnet Cove 4, Magazine 1.
