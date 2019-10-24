A weeks worth of homecoming activities culminate on Friday night when the Harrison Goblins battle with the Airedales of Alma in 5A-West action.
Homecoming games can be a distraction at times for certain ball teams. However, the Goblins are a veteran team who has been here before.
“It is a always a challenge,” Goblin head coach Joel Wells commented about the distraction. “We have a great group of seniors that have been through this a couple of times, so I hope that helps.”
The Airedales are riding a hot streak after opening the season with five-straight losses. Alma overcame the underdog role over the last two weeks by defeating Morrilton and then Clarksville in a pair of close games.
The Airedales will assume that same role on Friday when they face the Goblins at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
“They are much improved,” Wells noted about the upcoming opponent. “They are playing hard and very physical. We will have to match their physicality.”
The Goblins are very familiar with the Airedales.
“They are a 4-3 base defense that will be multiple in their blitz schemes,” the coach observed about Alma. “Offensively, they run out of multiple formations and have a few tricks thrown in. They are well coached and hard to prepare for.”
Harrison won’t have to change what they do if they want to pick up their eighth-straight win this season to stay undefeated.
“We know who we are,” Wells responded when asked if there were any questions he hopes to see answered from this ballgame. “We just need to execute and play well.”
The numbers point toward the Goblins having a big advantage in this game.
Harrison averages just over 35 points per game while Alma is allowing 31.
The Airedales are scoring almost 20 a game and allowing over 31.
“Ball security and field position will play the biggest factor,” Wells remarked about what will be the key to the game. “We must finish drives and get them off the field on third down. We have a lot of mental assignments we work in practice. It’s all about the communications on the field.”
Wells finished with a comment about the history of this matchup and the importance of each game moving forward.
“Alma leads the all time series vs Harrison by several and we need to start to even that mark,” said the coach. “We also and more importantly know every game the conference title is on the line. We are the only team in the conference without a loss and we would like to keep it that way.”
Homecoming will begin with crowing of the Queen at 6:30 and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.