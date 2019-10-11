VILONIA — Even though it is only the third week of the 5A-West football season, it will have a big impact on the playoffs for the 5A-West.
There are three undefeated football teams in league play. Harrison, Vilonia and Farmington are all 2-0.
“The conference race will shake out in the next two weeks,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells. “After Friday, I think there will only be one undefeated team in the league.”
Wells’ Goblins face Vilonia in a battle of two of the undefeated teams while Farmington is on the road at Greenbrier.
Greenbrier dropped its first 5A-West game last week. The Panthers lost to Morrilton by a touchdown while Farmington defeated Alma by a touchdown as well.
Alma has started the season 0-5 while Farmington is now 5-0.
Morrilton is tied with Greenbrier for fourth place in the league race after they bounced back from the Harrison loss with a win over Greenbrier.
Clarksville and Huntsville, who meet on Friday, are tied with Alma at the bottom of the league race with 0-2 marks.
Harrison and Vilonia kick at 7 p.m. at the Phillip Weaver Field in Vilonia.
“This is a big game for both teams, so I am sure they will be ready and we will be also,” said Wells.”
