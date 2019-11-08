One Harrison football team was hoping to finish undefeated on Thursday night.
The ninth-grade Junior Goblin team took an 8-0 record into their regular season final game. They defeated Van Buren, 41-6, at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
“Our guys are very talented,” said head Junior Goblin coach Steve Ary. “They are also very coachable. I am very proud of these guys.”
Ary went on to praise the team.
“Their effort and physicality speaks for itself,” he said. “It could not be matched. Our scout team team guys and our starters are very important to our success. I hope that they all continue to keep playing.”
Harrison jumped on Van Buren, 21-6, at the end of the first period. The Junior Goblins moved ahead, 27-0 at intermission.
Van Buren put points on the board in the third period. Harrison allowed six points in the frame. The squad allowed only 26 points this season.
The Junior Goblins led, 41-6, after three periods of play.
Harrison won the River Valley Conference outright with the win. The Junior Goblins finished 6-0 in league play and 9-0 overall. Greenwood was second with a 5-1 league mark and Fort Smith Chaffin third at 4-2.
Harrison had a two runners with more than 100 yards in the game. Phoenix Whitney had nine carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. Beck Jones rushed 12 times for 118 yards and three scores; Alex Mills, two carries, 50 yards, one touchdown; Johnny Sagers, two carries, 16 yards; Jaydin Welsh, two carries, 10 yards; Mason Ketterman, one rush, 8 yards; and Andrew Langlie, one rush, 5 yards.
Defensively, Matt Jones recovered a fumble and ran 50 yards for a touchdown and Justice Ivenson had an interception.
Over the past four seasons the Junior Goblins are 37-2. This season the squad had more than 2,500 yards rushing averaging 9.2 yards a carry.
Harrison’s defense allowed only two squads to gain more than 100 yards during a game this season.
