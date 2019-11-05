No. 1 and No. 2 are set in the 5A-West football rankings.
Harrison is the No. 1 team and will have home field advantage throughout its tenure in the Class 5A State Football Playoffs. The finals will be held at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 7 at noon.
The Goblins have an undefeated record heading into the final regular season game of the season.
Sitting in second place and getting the No. 2 nod from the conference is Vilonia. They are a game behind Harrison, but the Goblins defeated the Eagles so Harrison owns the tie-breaker.
Huntsville is in last place in the conference race with an 0-6 mark and Clarksville is seventh with a 1-5 league record.
There are four teams that are in a tie for third place. Farmington, Greenbrier, Morrilton and Alma all have 3-3 records in conference. Only two of the teams can make the playoffs.
Seventh-place Clarksville will be at Morrilton and eighth-place Huntsville will be on the road at Alma.
Farmington and Greenbrier will be playing the No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
Tie-breakers are broken by head-to-head competition. If three teams are involved, it goes to head-to-head against the other two opponents.
If one of the teams beat the other two teams, then that team will get the higher seed. The two remaining teams will be ranked based on head-to-head competition.
Should the teams finish with 1-1 records against the three tied teams, then points will be used to determine the rankings.
Each victory can have up to 13 points for tie-breaking purposes. If a team wins by 14 points, they will only be given 13 points in the quest to determine the positioning of teams.
