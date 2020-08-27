A rising star will be on Harrison’s schedule again next season.
Magnolia, a member of the 5A-South, and Harrison have agreed to a two-year series that starts Friday. The game will be played at Little Rock Christian Academy beginning at 7 p.m.
Harrison’s non-conference schedule for the past two seasons included Pea Ridge, Mountain Home and Siloam Springs. Pea Ridge was moved into Harrison’s conference this season turning the first game of the season into the 10th game of the season for league play.
With Pea Ridge gone from the non-conference schedule, Harrison needed to find a new opponent.
“We contacted about 30 schools to try and get a non-conference game,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells.
Out of the schools that were contacted, very few were interested in playing the tough Goblin football team. Only three schools expressed any interest to be opposite Harrison.
“The only schools that had any interest were Magnolia, Texarkana and Jefferson City Hellas in Missouri,” said the coach.
As negotiations took place, the Panthers were the choice.
“Magnolia aggreed to play at a halfway point both years,” said Wells. “This year it is our home game and next year it will be theirs.”
Harrison has not lost a non-conference football game since Sept. 2017. Ironically, that loss came at the hands of Little Rock Christian, 48-41.
