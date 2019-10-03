MARSHALL — The Bobcats of Marshall have won their last two games and hope to build on that success during homecoming on Friday night.
Cedar Ridge will come into the game with a 1-3 overall record and are hoping to upset the festivities in this 3A-2 matchup.
“We’ve had a good week of preparation,” Marshall head coach Greg Bigham commented on practice this week. “It’s homecoming, but we’ve been able to keep the kids focused.”
The numbers on the scoreboard are ultimately the primary focus. Marshall has the advantage when comparing the numbers.
The Bobcats have put 131 points on the board this season while the Timberwolves have been limited to 32.
Cedar Ridge has allowed 164 points to their opponents. Marshall has given up 84 so far this season.
Ultimately, the Marshall coach believes the result of the game will come down to the little things.
“The key for us is to control the ball and not turn it over,” Bigham noted. “We’ve been much better in our last couple of games of taking care of the ball. Our message is always about taking care of the little things. Everyone has a job to do.”
Cedar Ridge will run several different formations, so Marshall will have to act accordingly.
“Our focus has been getting lined up correctly to what they do,” said the coach. “Getting used to making adjustments is big for us.”
The Bobcats haven’t changed much offensively to get ready for this game. However, the air attack may have a bigger role on Friday.
“We do need to be able to throw the ball better,” Bigham explained. “We have spent more time on our passing game.”
It all comes together on Friday night with the kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The coach concluded, “Looking forward to a nice cool night of football for a change and hope we play well for our homecoming crowd.”
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
