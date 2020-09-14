DECATUR — It was the new kid playing the experienced team on Friday night in Decatur.
Marshall was playing its second game of 8-Man football while Decatur is entering its third season.
When the night was over, a late Marshall touchdown gave the Bobcats a 54-40 win over Decatur.
It was late game heroics that proved the difference in the contest for Marshall.
Marshall was holding to a slim 46-40 lead with Decatur driving.
The Bulldogs were inside the Marshall 40 with a first down. The Bobcat defense made a huge hit and forced a fumble which was recovered by Marshall.
Marshall then drove from its own 35 to score in the final minute of the contest. The touchdown came on a 20-yard Dagyn Williams romp.
Williams added the two-point conversion to put the game away.
After leading 24-20 at halftime, Marshall moved ahead by 12 points after scoring and completing the two-point conversion.
Decatur scored the next two touchdowns to tie the game. The last of the two scores came with 9:30 left in the contest
Both teams scored quickly and the game was tied at 40 when Marshall went ahead, 46-40, with 4:43 left in the contest.
Marshall moves to 2-0 on the season and more importantly, to 1-0 in league play.
The Bobcats will tangle with Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate. Game time will be approximately at 7 p.m. It will follow the junior high contest between the two schools.
