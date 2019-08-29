OLA — The Marshall Bobcats are ready for the new football season.
With a new coach, Greg Bigham, the Bobcats are sporting a new attitude with thoughts on winning football games.
Marshall has been on the field in a scrimmage match with Midland. It was one that will be a building stone for the team.
“We were happy with how the team played,” said Bigham. “There were some first game jitters, but the things we put an emphasis on doing well, we were able to do.”
Bigham thinks the first game will see a good effort from his team.
“I think we are ready, but Friday is the real thing,” he said. “So as a coach, you worry about doing all the little things right that can get you beat if you don’t do them. Things like executing in the kicking game are very important.”
Marshall plays Two Rivers on Friday at 7 p.m. The Gators bring a big team into the contest.
“Well, Midland was quite a bit bigger than us,” started the coach when asked about the Gator girth. “We had success against them. That should give us confidence when we match up with teams who have good size. We just hope we are hard to defend. We will certainly run the ball a lot, but we like to throw play action passes to keep people honest.”
Marshall is planning on lining up and winning the battle.
“We are going to do what we do,” the coach said. “Regardless of what teams line up against us, we are going to do what we do.”
The coach doesn’t know exactly what his team will face from the Two River defense.
“Defensively, they run a 3-4 look,” started the coach. “But against what we do, you never know how people will align to defend us. What we do is a little unusual, so people get pretty creative sometimes trying to defend it.”
Bigham feels that the Gators may have changed offenses this season.
“Two Rivers has been more of a Spread team in the past,” he said. “But in their scrimmage last week, they ran the Wing T exclusively. So, that’s what we think we will see, but we certainly have to be ready if they line up in the Spread or something else.”
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
