SEARCY — The Marshall Bobcats hit the road on Friday night. The team will visit the No. 4 team in Class 3A, Harding Academy.
“They are a football program, not just a team,” said Marshall coach Greg Bigham. “They have been doing the same things the right way for a long time and it shows.”
The Wildcats are 7-0 and sit at the top of the 3A-2 with a 4-0 mark. The team can score points.
“They run the Spread offensively,” stated the coach. “They execute it very well.”
Harding Academy can also prevent teams from scoring points. Melbourne, who is one of the top teams in the conference failed to score a point against the Wildcats on Friday night.
“Defensively they run a 4-4,” stated Bigham. “They are very aggressive in the way they play it.”
Heading into the game the Bobcats will have some adjustments made for the team.
“We have had some shuffling of personnel,” said the coach. “We are really emphasizing fundamentals of the game. You must be fundamentally sound against really good teams.”
The coach pointed to the components of the game that will make the squad successful.
“We feel like the keys for us are tackling in space and moving the ball effectively when we have it,” he said.
Marshall is currently in fifth place in the conference race with a 1-2 mark. The team is 3-4 overall.
“We are trying to keep our focus on our goal of making the playoffs,” said Bigham. “If we take care of business that is still a good possibility.”
The hill may be tough for Marshall this week, but Bigham had a message for his team.
“Our message will be to stay with our plan and execute for four quarters,” he said.
Kick off will be at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
