NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Another week of rankings are out for Arkansas high school football.
It is another week for Harrison at the top for the Class 5A polls.
Harrison garnered 11 first-place votes in the Class 5A polls to stay in the top position of the classification just ahead of Pulaski Academy.
The Bruins received 10 first-place votes while the No. 3 team and defending state champions Little Rock Christian received four first-place votes.
Morrilton checked in at No. 4 in the polls. Morrilton travels to Harrison on Friday night for a date with the Goblins in 5A-West action.
On Oct. 4, Little Rock Christian will host Pulaski Academy.
In the overall polls, the top three teams remained the same. Bryant received all 25 first-place votes to top the polls. Greenwood was No. 2 and Bentonville stayed at No. 3.
A loss by Fayetteville to Bryant allowed North Little Rock to creep into the No. 4 spot. Fayetteville fell from No. 4 to No. 8.
Conway moved up a spot to No. 5 and Pulaski Academy leaped over Harrison to No. 6 in the polls while Harrison stayed at No. 7.
Cabot was not ranked last week, but moved into the No. 9 position while Arkadelphia slipped to No. 10.
Little Rock Christian fell out of the polls.
Greenwood stayed at the top of the Class 6A polls collecting all 25 votes.
Three different Class 4A teams received first-place votes, but Arkadelphia is growing its lead over No. 2 Nashville.
Nashville will travel to Arkadelphia on Friday night for the conference opening game for both teams.
Joe T. Robinson is the No. 3 team receiving two first-place votes. The top three teams in Class 4A are from the 4A-7.
Class 3A is a crowded field. Five different teams are receiving first place votes. Rison has stayed at the top of the polls with Camden Harmony Grove checking in at No. 2.
Hazen is leading a very competitive Class 2A. Fordyce is No. 2 and Junction City is No. 3.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 21. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 3-0 250 1
2. Greenwood 3-0 202 2
3. Bentonville 3-0 195 3
4. North Little Rock 1-2 157 5
5. Conway 2-1 118 6
6. Pulaski Academy 2-1 91 8
7. Harrison 3-0 86 7
8. Fayetteville 1-2 70 4
9. Cabot 3-0 53 NR
10. Arkadelphia 3-0 46 9
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 41, LR Central 27, Springdale Har-Ber 12, Morrilton 7, Jonesboro 6, Warren 4, Rison 3, Searcy 3, Joe T. Robinson 2, Nashville 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (25) 3-0 125 1
2. Searcy 3-0 748 2
3. Jonesboro 2-1 71 3
4. Lake Hamilton 3-0 50 5
5. El Dorado 1-2 16 NR
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 15, Benton 11, Marion 6, LR Hall 2, Sheridan 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harrison (11) 3-0 107 1
2. Pulaski Academy (10) 2-1 103 2
3. LR Christian (4) 3-0 81 3
4. Morrilton 2-1 49 4
5. Wynne 2-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 12, Valley View 3, Texarkana 2, Maumelle 2, Clarksville 2, Greenbrier 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (22) 3-0 120 1
2. Nashville 3-0 70 2
2. Joe T. Robinson (2) 2-0 70 3
4. Warren 3-0 67 4
5. Shiloh Christian (1) 3-0 43 5
Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 4, Rivercrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (13) 2-1 94 1
2. Camden Harmony Grove (1) 2-1 64 2
3. Osceola (4) 2-1 63 3
4. Clinton (4) 3-0 51 4
5. McGehee (3) 3-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 27, Newport 13, Harding Academy 12, Hoxie 8, Booneville 8, Mansfield 3, Melbourne 2.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hazen (16) 3-0 112 1
2. Fordyce (4) 3-0 97 2
3. Junction City (4) 2-1 83 3
4. Foreman (1) 3-0 49 4
5. Gurdon 1-2 20 5
Others receiving votes: McCrory 7, Earle 2, Magnet Cove 2, Poyen 1, Salem 1, Carlisle 1.
