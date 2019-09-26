YELLVILLE — It will be another tough test on Friday for Yellville-Summit.
The Panthers will host the Bearkatz of Melbourne. Melbourne brings a 3-0 record into the opening game of the 3A-2 season against the winless Panthers.
The Bearkatz scored 119 points during their non-conference schedule which averages to 39.6 points per game. Yellville-Summit has scored 25 points total in their three games.
Yellville-Summit knows that it will have to change those numbers.
“We have to find a way to move the ball consistently,” Panther head coach Lucas Morris exclaimed. “We had a few bright spots last week moving the ball, but need to find a way to do it play after play.”
Morris is familiar with the Melbourne team and reflected on their strengths.
“Offensively they run a similar offense to ours,” the coach noted. “They have three or four receivers that can fly and a quarterback who has started for three years. Defensively, they are salty and fly to the football.”
Defensively, the Panther coach knows that they will have to be a nuisance to the opposing quarterback if they want to be successful.
“We have to find a way to get after their quarterback,” Morris commented. “He can pick you apart if he has the time.”
Morris’ message to his team this season has consistently been to play hard, play fast and have fun. This week he stressed the fast aspect by commenting, “Play fast from snap to whistle.”
Better pass protection is what Morris hopes to see from his offense.
“We had open receivers last week but couldn’t buy enough time to get the ball out,” said the coach.
Despite an 0-3 record, the Panther players are eager to get back on the field.
“Morale is consistent. No one is hanging their heads right now and that says a lot to the character of our kids,” Morris concluded. “They are excited to be back in the Spread. We are just pushing to get everything reinstalled. Most have picked it back up quick, but we have a few new additions to the team.”
Panther Field on the campus of Yellville-Summit is the site for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
