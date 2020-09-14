YELLVILLE — Every week is a new challenge.
During the first week of games, Yellville-Summit won by a convincing 42-6 margin while Corning suffered a lopsided 34-2 defeat.
On Friday night at Panther Stadium, the scripts were flipped for both teams. Yellville-Summit was unable to move the needle offensively while the Bobcats piled up 369 yards rushing and one passing play for 12 yards that equated to a 40-0 loss for the the home team Panthers.
Yellville-Summit managed 76 yards through the air and 12 yards rushing in the ballgame. Three turnovers on three interceptions proved costly for the Panthers on Senior Night.
“While it would be easy to get discouraged from the final score,” Panther head coach Lucas Morris noted of his team’s response to adversity. “ The kids never seemed to look at the scoreboard during the game. They played every snap hard. That effort is going to help us win games in the future. We have to clean up a few technical mistakes.”
Yellville-Summit faced a 16-0 deficit coming out of halftime. Two mishandled onside kicks and a pair of picks turned into 24 unanswered points for the visiting Bobcats.
“We definitely need to work on our hands team for kick return,” Lucas said. “We came in with a plan and the plan fails when we lose pieces. We now have to go back to work to have a Plan B for those situations.”
The coach observed the positives from the game being on the offensive and defensive line.
“I thought our line did a great job 90 percent of the night,” the coach reflected. “We held our own at the line of scrimmage compared to how Corning’s line had worked the week before. Our defensive line maintained their position on the line of scrimmage by not getting driven backwards.
“They fought hard all night,” the coach continued. “We made some technical mistakes but overall, they played with intensity all night.”
Morris will expect that intensity again this Saturday when Yellville ends the non-conference schedule with their first road game of the year. Cedar Ridge will be hosting the Saturday game against the Panthers with first kick set for 2 p.m. Cedar Ridge and Yellville-Summit shared the 3A-2 last season and the Panthers shutout the Timberwolves in their last meeting, 36-0.
