CEDAR RIDGE — Friday’s showdown between the Panthers of Yellville-Summit and the home team Timberwolves of Cedar Ridge will award one of the teams its first 3A-2 win of the season.
Execution has been the key word for Panther head coach Lucas Morris who described the mood of his team as “still searching for a win.”
Both teams have struggled on both sides of the ball this year. The two squads are both averaging eight points per game offensively while allowing over 41 points on defense.
Morris is familiar with the Timberwolves and noted what he’s observed from the upcoming opponent.
“Cedar Ridge will run a Flexbone offense along with a Spread,” said the coach. “Defensively they will line up with a 3-4 front.”
Both teams are trying to bounce back from last week’s loss.
Cedar Ridge fell short in a 27-12 loss at Rose Bud.
The Panthers hosted Clinton and were defeated by a 37-8 score.
Yellville-Summit is looking ahead to Friday night and coming away with a win over the Timberwolves.
“Execution,” Morris replied to what will be the key to the game. “Executing our offense and reading our keys on defense. Execution, it’s too late in the season for mental mistakes.
“Read the right keys and making the right blocks,” the coach continued.
The message to the team hasn’t changed.
“Play hard, play fast and have fun,” Morris concluded.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.