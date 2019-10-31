MOUNTAIN VIEW — Things can change from one week to the next.
After allowing over 44 points per game in the first seven games of the season, Yellville-Summit’s defense pitched a shutout in a 36-0 win over Cedar Ridge last week.
The Panthers look to continue that effort on Friday when they play their final 3A-2 road game of the season against Mountain View.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 in conference play and 4-4 overall. They will be looking to maintain their position at the No. 4 spot in the conference standing which would grant a berth to the state tournament.
Yellville-Summit is looking for that same berth to the playoffs and are in a position to finish with a fourth or fifth seeding depending on the results of the next two weeks.
Panther head coach Lucas Morris has prepared for the Blackhawks and commented on what he sees from the next opponent.
“They have three or four playmakers on their offense and a couple of receivers they really like,” said Morris about Mountain View. “Their quarterback and running back can both gain yards after contact.”
The Mountain View quarterback has been a big focus in practice this week.
“We have to keep the quarterback contained,” said the coach. “He’s one that can turn a broken play into a touchdown in a hurry.”
Yellville-Summit will be facing a big front line on offense and a fast group of linebackers who can fly to the football.
“We have to consistently move the football and stay with blocks on offense,” Morris noted as some of the keys to the game. “We have to find a way to slow down their offense with low pad level and following keys on the defensive side.”
The ballgame is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
