YELLVILLE — The Panthers of Yellville-Summit will begin the second half of the season with a non-typical non-conference game.
A contract commitment with Rector from last season was created when Rose Bud had to cancel the remainder of its season and forced Yellville-Summit to find another team to play. This season fulfills the remainder of that contract and gives the Panthers a fourth non-conference game.
The Cougars of Rector enter the game with a 2-3 record while Yellville-Summit is still searching for its first win of the year.
Both teams have shared a common opponent this season with games against Salem. The Greyhounds defeated the Panthers in Week 2 by a 50-7 mark and shutout Rector last week, 34-0.
Yellville-Summit was handed a 41-20 loss by the Cougars last season and the Panthers look to change that outcome in Friday’s home game.
“We will need a few stops on defense and we have to continue to improve on offense,” Panther head coach Lucas Morris mentioned about what will be the key to the game. “We moved the ball a little last week in spurts. We just need consistent execution.”
Morris reflected on the Rector offense and identified their strong suits.
“They run a Dead T and a little Spread,” said the coach. “Their two running backs can both scoot and have great vision.”
The Panther squad is continuing to have fun in practice and is working to get better every day in order to get that first win. The message all season has been to play hard, play fast and have fun.
Morris is seeing that happen and looks to turn that into a win this evening.
“Execution,” Morris noted about the focus this week. “We have to execute at a high level on Friday night.”
Kickoff at Panther Field is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
