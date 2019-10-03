SEARCY — The Panthers of Yellville-Summit will be on the road for Friday’s football contest and they are still striving to put that first notch in the win column.
The opponent will be the Wildcats of Harding Academy who are expecting to keep their record untarnished with an undefeated 4-0 record.
Scoring will be of utmost importance for the visiting Panthers. Yellville-Summit has been limited to 25 total points on the scoreboard through their four games thus far.
The Wildcats have piled up 209 points this season and are averaging over 50 points per contest.
Harding Academy is allowing 33.25 points per game on defense, so the Panthers will need to strike early and often.
“First downs will be huge for us this week,” Yellville-Summit head coach Lucas Morris commented on what will be the key to the game. “Last week we played over 80 snaps on defense. We have to find a way to limit the other team having the ball all night and control the time of possession.”
The Wildcat defense will pose some problems for the visiting team and will continue to play very aggressively.
“Defensively, they give us a different look than we have seen,” Morris commented. “We have to adjust to their defensive ends who play in the backfield. They pin their ears back and come after you.”
The offensive line has been a work in progress this season for the Panthers and they have continued that work in practice this week in preparation for the Wildcats.
“We had a lot of miscues this past week,” Morris commented about his offensive line. “Hopefully we have some of the miscommunications from last week worked out.”
Yellville-Summit will have their hands full with a Wildcat quarterback who is very mobile and will have several receivers who are threats down the field.
Kick off will be at 7 p.m. and Morris’ message to the team prior to the game hasn’t changed much through the season, “Play hard, play fast and have fun.”
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
