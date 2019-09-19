MARSHALL — The Bobcats of Marshall will look for their first win of the season on Friday when they host the Bulldogs of Quitman.
Quitman is looking for their third straight win of the season to improve on their 2-0 record.
The numbers are quite different when comparing the two teams.
Quitman has only allowed six points on the season. Marshall has allowed 52 points in their two-game season thus far.
The home team Bobcats scored eight points in their opening game against Two Rivers and then put 24 points on the scoreboard in their second game against Hector.
Quitman has scored 35 points in both of their wins.
“To win, we must execute on both sides of the ball and not have mental lapses,” Marshall head coach Greg Bigham commented on what will be the key to the game. “It is very important that we establish ourselves offensively.”
Bigham is still looking for his first win as the new head coach at Marshall. Last week was Marshall’s bye week for the season and the coach used it to take a look at his team.
“Open dates can be positive or negative if you let them be,” the coach commented. “It came at a good time for me to be able to step back and evaluate what we have done up to this point and make necessary changes to continue on our paths to becoming a football program.”
The coach looks for improvement from one game to the next and from one practice to the next. The game on Friday against Quitman will be a tough test.
“For us, it’s just week-to-week and try to build a program,” Bigham commented about what questions he hopes to see answered after this game. “We are trying to play better each and every week regardless if we are playing a conference or non-conference game.”
The Bobcats have a short roster which is requiring players to play on both sides of the ball. The coach is working to make the most of what he has.
“We are short on skill players, and we were relying a lot on them in the way we defended the first two games,” Bigham explained. “So, we are trying to figure ways we can rest them when we can.”
The coaches message to his team hasn’t changed.
“Take care of the details and the results will take care of themselves,” said the coach.
Friday’s game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
