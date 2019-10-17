NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Activities Association made an announcement Thursday concerning Spring Hill football.
Spring Hill will forfeit the remaining contests this season. The school gave injuries to the squad as the reason for concluding the season early.
The Bears are members of the 2A-7 and are 0-6 through Friday night’s contest.
Spring Hill has managed only 24 points this season with half of those coming against Lafayette County. The defense for the Bears have yielded 265 points in the six contest.
Gurdon, Murfreesboro, Dierks and Mineral Springs will receive victories after the forfeits.
