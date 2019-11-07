GREEN FOREST — This years Carroll County Super Bowl may end up looking like the Mud Bowl on Friday night when Green Forest hosts Berryville to finish the football season for the two squads.
Both teams have similar stories entering the rivalry game. Apart from being 8 miles away from each other in the same county, the Tigers and Bobcats each hold a 2-9 record overall and are winless in the 4A-1. Each team’s defense has allowed more than 33 points per game this season and will look to make a statement in the final contest.
Since 2004, Berryville holds an 8-5-1 edge over the Tigers and the Bobcats ended last season with a 43-6 win at their new Bobcat Stadium.
Green Forest’s head coach, Bobby Bishop, is all too familiar with the special flare between these two communities and the football rivalry that has endured over the last 50 years.
“I had the opportunity to play in three of these matchups a long time ago,” Bishop reflected on the rivalry. “This will be my 20th Carroll County Super Bowl as a coach. The other years I’ve been a huge fan of this event. All I can say is, it’s just special.”
Both teams have prepared for this game like they would any week.
“Just like always,” Berryville head coach Doug Shott commented about game planning against the Tigers. “We’ve prepared a scout defense to go up against our offense and a scout offense to go up against our defense.”
The two coaches are expecting to see their teams play with great desire and passion at a level they’ve not reached up to this point.
Each coach has seen positive changes in their team as the season has progressed.
“We have some really great kids that have learned to sacrifice themselves and work hard,” Shott noted about his Bobcats. “We execute very well at times and have gotten so much better at making adjustments and following rules on the field.”
Bishop has witnessed lots of resiliency through adversity this season from his team.
“The kids have kept their heads up, battled and done their best to enjoy playing football though being faced with insurmountable odds throughout the conference schedule,” said the Tiger coach. “They've hung together through some pretty tough times; death, injuries, low number and so on. They've battened down the hatches and weathered some big storms together. I've really enjoyed this bunch of kids.”
Both coaches have observed their opponent this season and know they will be facing a challenging opponent.
“Berryville is a lot better than their record,” Bishop noted about his upcoming opponent. “They play hard nosed football and are very well coached. They've improved throughout the season. Offensively, they have big linemen who come off the ball and open holes for a nice set of running backs. On defense, they play downhill and aren't afraid to hit.”
“Green Forest runs a Multiple I Scheme and mix in a little Spread,” Shott commented about the Tigers. “They are an even front team that will at times look like a 6-2 depending upon the formation.”
Both teams will be prepared and ready to play on a muddy field that has been rained on all week.
Each coach has a final message for their team before sending them out for the final game of the season.
“Play every down as though it is the down that determines the game,” Shott said of his statement to his team.
“There is no tomorrow,” Bishop remarked. “Go out there and give it your all on every play. Be alert and opportunistic. Leave it all on the field and have a great time.”
Friday’s kickoff for the rivalry game on a Bill Gotto Field is set for 7 p.m.
The home team Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
Team members of the visiting Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
