GREEN FOREST — Tigers from bordering states will butt heads at Bill Gotto Field on Friday Night.
The home team Tigers of Green Forest will face the Tigers of Commerce, Okla. in the second week of the schedule. Last year’s matchup between the two teams went in favor of the Oklahoma team by a 32-0 score.
This year, Green Forest is coming off of a Week 1 road win after throttling Yellville-Summit by a 39-12 mark where they rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns.
Commerce will be looking for their first win of the year after losing to Adair, Okla. last week by a 46-16 score.
Green Forest learned a lot from the first game of the season and look to build on the early success.
“I think Week 1 gave our kids some confidence,” Green Forest head coach Bobby Bishop commented. “We played a really clean game last week. I think our kids understand that if we play mistake free football, we have have a good chance of being successful.”
Commerce only completed one pass in their first game and relied heavily on the run game where they were limited to 179 yards, but found the end zone twice.
The home team Tigers will have to stay focused on the game plan and can’t overlook their opponent.
“I know they are well coached and play aggressive, hard-nosed football,” Bishop remarked about this week’s competitor. “Coach Steve Moss does a great job and will have his kids ready to play.”
Bishop believes the key to the game will be the same as last week.
“Minimize mistakes and play disciplined, focused football for four quarters,” said the coach.
Green Forest sophomore Bryan Soto had a breakout performance with 135 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Even with the attention on Soto in the backfield, Bishop looks to continue the same style of football.
“I don’t think we’ll be changing much,” Bishop continued. “We will do what we do, with perhaps a few wrinkles.”
Green Forest quarterback Reiley Gordon was 2-of-7 for 17 yards passing last week and rushed for 24 yards with a touchdown.
“The Commerce defense and the flow of the game will dictate how much we throw the football.” Bishop mentioned about the air attack. “We’d like to throw 12 to 15 times per game. However, if we need to throw more or less, then that’s what we’ll do.”
Defensively, Green Forest will continue exercising good discipline.
“By playing good team defense, reading keys, tackling well and aligning correctly,” the coach noted about how they will try to stop the Commerce offense. “We’ll be competitive. I don’t know that we will be able to completely stop Commerce’s offense. We gave up a couple of big plays that hurt us against Yellville-Summit. We’ll do our best to eliminate those breakdowns.”
Bishop’s message to his team prior to the game will be simple.
“Play with a team-first mentality. We’re all in this together. Remember what it felt like to win the game last week,” Bishop concluded. “Be focused, alert and aggressive.”
Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Bill Gotto Field on the campus of Green Forest.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
