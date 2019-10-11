GREEN FOREST — It’s been a rough beginning to the 4A-1 schedule for the Tigers of Green Forest after a 2-1 non-conference start.
The Tigers hope to turn things around on Friday night when Bill Gotto Field turns on the lights for a conference matchup with the Pioneers of Gentry.
Gentry is entering the game following a 40-14 home win over Berryville last week.
The Tigers will be looking to put points on the board in front of a homecoming crowd after being held scoreless against Shiloh Christian in a 58-0 loss they would like to forget.
“Morale is good now that we’ve weathered the storm of the last two weeks,” Green Forest head coach Bobby Bishop commented. “We’re optimistic, our kids are upbeat and we have a lot to play for.”
The run game has been a focal point for the Tigers and they will have to rely on their ground attack to keep the clock running and win the time of possession battle.
“We have to run the football and play defense with our offense,” Bishop commented on what will be the key to the game. “If we get into a track meet with these guys, we'll struggle. Their team speed is better than ours. We have to be smart, deliberate and take advantages of opportunities as they present themselves.”
Green Forest has already won more games than they did all of last season. The Tiger coach is hoping to get some questions answered by the play of his team on Friday.
“Are we going to have our heads up after having to endure getting thumped by Prairie Grove and Shiloh,” Bishop responded when asked what questions he hopes to see answered from this game. “We have survived opening the conference with 2 of the top 3 teams in our league. Can we play well enough to get that first 4A win and give ourselves some momentum?”
The team knows what they have to do to come away with a win.
“We have to play with great heart,” said the coach. “This is a matchup that is much more favorable. We have hope. We have to give every thing we have as individuals while playing for the team. There's no place for selfishness.”
The homecoming game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
