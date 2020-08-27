GREEN FOREST — With a new coach and a new season, the Tigers of Green Forest will hit Bill Gotto Field on Friday night with a fresh start.
New head coach Greg Tibbitt will lead the home-team Tigers onto the field for the first game, and he has a pregame message for his newly acquired team, “It’s a new day in Green Forest and it’s their job to lay the proper foundation for that process.”
The West Fork Tigers will be opposite the home team and are coming off an 0-10 record last season with a lot to prove.
A new system is in place and Tibbitt’s biggest question about the game is how well his team will get the new offense and scheme down.
Green Forest finished with a 2-8 record and the new coach will be relying on the upperclassmen to be the leaders.
“Maturity,” the coach replied about what he expects to see from his leaders. “Lead us by keeping our heads up after mistakes and keeping us positive.”
The coach has kept his team focused on correcting mistakes in the scrimmages and continuing to grasp the new offense to be successful on Friday.
Last season was a one-point road win for Green Forest over West Fork just before beginning their conference schedule.
The coach knows that they will need to continue to improve before tackling the daunting 4A-1 schedule.
“We ask them to play four full quarters and focus on getting better as the game goes,” Tibbitt commented. “It is very important to start with a win, especially when you look at the start of our conference schedule. It is also very valuable to gain confidence in a new system.”
The team has had several distractions through the preseason including a week-long practice delay in the middle of August due to a COVID-19 issue.
A lack of crowd due to restrictions will also be something new for the home team. However, the coach feels his team is ready and prepared to face all obstacles.
“We try not to focus on the crowd and noise situation,” Tibbitt responded to the question about distractions in this early season and the regulations on game day. “But we have continued to talk to our guys about the importance of the social distancing guidelines, even on the sidelines.”
When it comes to the season opener, Tibbitt feels that stopping the option on defense and being able to throw the football will be the keys to the game.
“I’m excited to get the season started,” the coach concluded. “I’m proud of our team and where we are right now.”
Team members include: Isaiah Fraga; Gabriel Holland; Ben Jones; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Reiley Gordon; Jacob Zimmerman; Joel Salgado; Isaac Merida; Jordy Deleon; Ryan Bruegel; Jazmony Lopez; Jesus Romero; Dalton Randolph; Therlo Rich; Rodolfo Mendoza; Lyndon Surface; Max Jones; Llelfer Vasquez; Pedro Rangel; Omar Madrigal; Jordan Perez; Jaaz Pope; Adrian Serna; Jason Lopez; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez Jr. The team is coached by Greg Tibbitt. Assistant managers include: Ben West; Skylar Fowler; Daniel Fitts; Brandon Stone; and Tyler Harness.
