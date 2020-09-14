GREEN FOREST — A shift in momentum can play a huge role in the outcome of a football game.
On Friday night during their first road game and final non-conference game of the season at Cedarville, Green Forest was holding within one possession of the Pirates midway through the game.
Then things changed and the final result was a 52-20 loss for the Tigers.
“It was 22-14 at one point,” Green Forest head coach Greg Tibbitt explained. “Then an onside kick recovery lost a possession for us and changed momentum drastically and we never fully recovered.”
Despite what eventually turned into a 32-point loss, the Tiger coach had plenty of positives takeaways regarding his team.
“We didn’t quit, we kept fighting,” Tibbitt noted. “We looked better offensively than we did last week, but still not consistent yet. We’re getting better at reading coverages. I felt like we played well at times.”
Tibbitt commended the Green Forest passing game that put up its most points of the season on Friday. The 20 points in the game included a pair of touchdowns through the air. Reiley Gordon had the first scoring completion after Barrett Phillips elevated above the defense for a touchdown grab. It was Phillips’ second score of the game after scoring on a 17-yard rush early in the ballgame.
Isaiah Fraga earned the final throwing score of the game for the Tigers after finding Freddy Juarez Jr. in the corner of the end zone for their final points.
Defensively, the Tigers had to battle with one of the best running backs in Class 3A.
“Stopping No. 22 (Darryl) Kattich,” Tibbitt complemented the opposing back as the team’s biggest struggle. “He’s the real deal, a really good running back that fits their scheme well.”
Moving into a bye week, the coach believes they will continue to grow as a team and get more comfortable in the new offense.
“We are gonna continue to fight and not quit, trust our program and it is gonna get better,” said Tibbitt. “I'm proud of our team. We have battled through a tough non-conference schedule and a ton of adversity. It will prepare us for the 4A-1. We have a bye week this week so maybe we will have an opportunity to get some guys back and get back to our fundamentals and focus on the little things we need to finish games.”
The Tigers are still waiting on their first game with a full roster.
“Technically yes,” the coach answered when asked if his team was healthy. “We got three guys back this week from COVID quarantine, but then lost four others on Thursday and Friday. So we continue to deal with that more so than injuries right now.”
The coach noted that the team is continuing to grow together but “we continue to play and practice without key guys. So it has been hard to build continuity and relationships.”
A bye week will help that process. The Tigers will get back on the field when they travel to Prairie Grove on Sept. 25 to begin the 4A-1 season.
Gordon threw for 144 yard after 10-of-27 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Fraga was 4-of-6 for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Stark has 74 yards receiving on two catches and a score. Isaac Merida had 3 receptions for 22 yards. Juarez had a 15-yard touchdown catch. Joel Salgado reeled in two catches for 14 yards; Jacob Zimmerman, one catch, 8 yards; and Phillips, five catches, 6 yards.
Phillips rushed for 52 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Gordon had eight rushes for 10 yards and Fraga rushed once for 1 yard.
