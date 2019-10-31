PEA RIDGE — Pea Ridge lost its first three games of the football season but haven’t had a close contest in conference play this season while riding a five-game winning streak.
Green Forest will hope to tarnish that streak on Friday when they travel to face the Blackhawks in 4A-1 play.
Pea Ridge is returning home for its final home game of the regular season after a 55-27 win last week over Berryville.
“Pea Ridge has an outstanding football team,” Tiger head coach Bobby Bishop commented on the upcoming opponent. “They're undefeated in conference play, and tied for first with Shiloh Christian. So, I'd say we're preparing for a team that has a chance to go deep in the playoffs. They have a 72 man roster. We've seen no weaknesses in our film study. They are a really good 4A team.”
The Blackhawks have only allowed 16.6 points per game on defense in conference play this year.
“They play an odd front 5-2 defense,” Bishop noted. “They use various coverages on the back end.”
Green Forest will play its final road game of the year at Pea Ridge and come off a 36-6 home loss to Gravette.
The Tigers will have a smaller look on the sideline this week but the coach has been preparing for it all week.
“Playing football to the best of our ability,” Bishop answered about the focus in practice this week. “Improving individual technique, getting kids accustomed to lining up in different positions than they are used to and building depth with a very limited roster. We will only be able to dress 19 kids for this game due to injuries and absences for the FFA convention.”
The key to the game was simple when asked of the Green Forest coach.
“Limiting big plays,” Bishop answered. “Their quarterback is an outstanding player who can beat a defense with his legs or his arm. They are not a one man show though.”
Bishop finished saying that he hopes to see his kids competing, giving great effort and improving in all three phases of the game.
Kickoff for the conference game will be at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
