YELLVILLE — Getting the first win of the season can create a spark to build momentum for the rest of the season.
The Panthers of Yellville-Summit are still looking for that spark entering Week 7 of the season.
Clinton’s Yellow Jackets will visit Panther Field on Friday in a 3A-2 showdown that is heavily favored for the visiting team.
The Yellow Jackets are currently tied with Melbourne for the No. 2 spot in the conference standings and have only suffered one loss at the hands of the top team, Harding Academy.
Yellville-Summit’s young team is focusing on fundamentals in practice and continuing to get better every day.
“We have to approach this like every other game,” Panther head coach Lucas Morris commented. “We have to line up and play football.”
Clinton is averaging over 44 points per game at the midway point in the season and will look to move the ball around and find the end zone quickly.
“They are big and fast,” Morris noted about the upcoming opponent. “We have to be prepared for the Spread as well as the Wing T.”
The key to the game for the Panthers has been their Achilles heel thus far this season.
“Finding stops on defense and find some productivity on offense,” Morris replied about what it will take to be successful this week.
Friday’s game will be the last of the season at Panther Field until the final week when they host a rival game against Marshall. Yellville-Summit will hit the road after the Clinton game to play Cedar Ridge and then Mountain View.
Kickoff against the Yellow Jackets is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
