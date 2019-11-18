NEWPORT — It was the fear of Yellville-Summit coach Lucas Morris.
Lining up against Newport on Friday night in the Class 3A State Football Playoffs, the Panthers were pitted against a solid football team.
When the night was over, the Panthers were on the short end of a 68-22 contest.
“They can go,” said Morris of the Greyhounds.
The Greyhounds did go. Newport scored 24 points in the first quarter before the Panthers started their scoring.
Eli Cagle scored the first touchdown on a first-and-goal from the 5.
Newport answered with two more scores before Cagle hit Kyle Dobbs for a score. Britten Roberts scored the two-point conversion.
The last touchdown of the night came on an Aaron Robinson run. Billy Greene converted the two-point attempt.
That could be the Panthers’ last touchdown in Class 3A.
Next season, Yellville-Summit will move to Class 2A for the next two-year cycle of the Arkansas Activities Association. Ironically, Newport will be replacing the Panthers in the 3A-2 next season.
The Panthers ended the game with 143 yards rushing and 102 yards passing.
Cagle was 6-of-21 passing. Javen Keymer had 38 yards on one reception while Dobbs had three catches for 24 yards.
With 90 yards of rushing, Cagle led the squad. Robinson had 34 yards on 10 carries.
Nate Butts had a blocked punt for the Panthers.
Yellville-Summit ended the season with a 2-9 record. Newport is 9-2 and will travel to Searcy to play Harding Academy.
