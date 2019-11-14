NEWPORT — The Yellville-Summit Panthers will have its hands full on Friday night when it lines up opposite Newport in the Class 3A State Football Playoffs.
It has been a learning curve for Yellville-Summit that is beginning to pay off.
The school graduated most of its linemen last season and was left with a squad that doesn’t weigh as much this year. That created the Panthers playing a quick hit offense.
“We don’t expect to get bigger over the next few years, so we are changing things to match our personnel,” said Panther coach Lucas Morris.
It took the Panthers a while to get rolling with its offense. The Panthers scored 57 points through the first seven games of the season.
The last three weeks of the season the team has scored 78 points and managed a 2-1 record in those contests.
“We have really been able to put together some drives lately,” said Morris.
Against Newport, the Panthers will need to sustain drives and keep the ball on offense as much as possible. Time possession will be key in the contest.
The Greyhounds are averaging 45.9 points a game while picking up 4,356 yards this season.
“They can go,” said Morris. “They have a lot of fast athletes. We will have our hands full.”
Even though it is a Class 3A school, the Greyhounds used the non-conference season to play larger schools.
Newport defeated Class 4A Pottsville in the season opener and then downed Class 5A Greene County Tech the second week.
In Week 3 of the season, the Greyhounds dropped their first game of the season to Lonoke, 49-40. Lonoke is a Class 4A school.
Coming off a Week 10 loss, Newport had a six game winning streak before Osceola came from behind to defeat them last week in the conference championship game.
Follow the Daily Times Facebook page for quarter-by-quarter scores of the game. Saturday’s edition of the Daily Times will carry the complete game story.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
