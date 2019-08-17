2C-WEB- 8.17 Farmers Anniversary.jpg

contributed photo

Fred and Evelyn Farmer will celebrate 60 years of marriage with family and friends.

The children of Fred and Evelyn Farmer would like to invite all family and friends to join them to celebrate their 60th anniversary and honor a wonderful marriage. The celebration will be held Saturday, August 24 from 1-3 p.m in the John Paul Hammerschmidt building located on North Arkansas College South Campus. No gifts, please. Cards are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.