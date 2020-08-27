Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said Thursday that a 61-year-old woman faces a murder charge in connection with a shooting Monday morning in Omaha.
Roberson said his office was notified about 10 a.m. Monday of a one-vehicle wreck on College Street near the Omaha School. The caller said the driver was unresponsive.
About the same time, another caller reported a possible domestic assault at the Richard and Linda Lafee residence on College Street.
Deputies arrived on the crash scene and found the driver was Richard Lafee, 63. Roberson said it was discovered that Lafee had suffered numerous gunshot wounds and was deceased.
Deputies went to the Lafee residence where Linda Lafee said there had been a domestic disturbance in which a gunshot was fired, Roberson said. Lafee allegedly made statements to authorities implicating herself in the disturbance and her knowledge of the shooting.
Although she did not show any visible signs of injury, Linda Lafee was transported to Cox South in Springfield, Missouri, where she received treatment for an undisclosed medical issue.
Officers also found that 55-year-old Michael Dean Watson was present in the home. Due to an outstanding warrant for Watson’s arrest, he was taken into custody.
Through the course of the investigation, investigators believe that Linda Lafee unjustifiably shot her husband multiple times while in the home. Richard Lafee left the home in his vehicle in an apparent attempt to seek help, but succumbed to the gunshot wounds before he was able to get any medical assistance.
Statements that were received by investigators from Linda Lafee and Watson regarding their involvement in the incident were quickly discredited based on physical evidence and statements obtained, Roberson said.
“The motive for the incident appears to revolve around a history of relationship conflicts, that has tragically escalated to this shooting,” Roberson said in a statement.
Linda Lafee was released from Cox South Hospital and taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of first-degree murder. She was being held in the Greene County Jail awaiting extradition to Arkansas, records show.
Due to Watson’s fabricated story to law enforcement and failure to provide help to the victim, he faces charges of felony hindering apprehension and was still being held Thursday afternoon in the Boone County Jail, records show.
Roberson thanked the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for helping the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with security measures at the hospital while the suspect was being treated and then taken into custody upon her discharge.
