A 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested Saturday night in Harrison in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man at Bergman that night, authorities say.
Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said Bergman Police Chief Fred Starnes discovered the body of 34-year-old Justin Lee Brown on the parking lot of the Bergman Church of Christ. He had apparently been shot.
Starnes notified the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison Police Department to watch for a vehicle that had been reported leaving the area shortly before the body was discovered, a press release said.
A Harrison Police daily log shows the vehicle was described as a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.
Harrison Police Ptl. Ryan Guffy and Ptl. John Contreras spotted the vehicle entering Harrison and performed felony traffic stop with Ptl. Eric Vandergrift and Cpl. Greg Siemiller, the release said.
Mark Payton Jr., 28, and Lauren Ashley Smith, 23, both of Harrison, were taken into custody at that time. A gun found at the scene of the stop was identified as stolen from Marion County. Boone County Capt. Bob King said Brown had formerly lived in Pyatt.
King said all three subjects were acquainted with one another and were involved in a disagreement over personal property. Brown had been living in a house near the church.
Roberson said both Payton and Smith face first-degree murder charges. Smith faces charges relating to being a convicted felon and using a stolen firearm in commission of a crime. Smith faces another charge of hindering apprehension for giving officer false information.
Payton’s bond was set at $500,000, while Smith’s bond was set at $250,000. Both are on current felony probation status and were being held Monday without bond pending possible revocation, the release said.
“Sheriff Roberson commends the observation and actions of the Bergman Police chief and the Harrison Police Officers that responded to this tragic incident,” the release said. “Their actions lead to the swift apprehension and identification of the persons responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.