After much discussion and consideration for the annual Scare on the Square, Explore Harrison has decided to cancel the event for this year. “Continued concerns for spectator and participant safety along with imposed requirements for special events in the state due to COVID-19 are the reasons for cancellation,” said Matt Bell, Executive Director of Explore Harrison.
While there is not an organized Halloween event taking place on the downtown square, some shop owners may still be handing out candy to customers and trick or treaters. That decision will be made by the individual shop owner.
“This announcement was thoroughly vetted within our office and we feel it was the right decision to
make at this time,” said Bell. “We will now plan for a bigger and better event for all to look forward to in
2021.”
