The Arkansas Department of Health announced Monday night that 36 people had tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Harrison, but that includes residents and staff.
The ADH reported that 15 residents and 21 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease at Somerset Senior Living at Harrison, which had formerly been called Mount Vista.
The ADH website indicates the most recent case of a resident testing positive was Aug. 31, while the most recent diagnosis of a staff member was Aug. 25.
Somerset administrator Cathy Abatangle said the first positive case was reported in June, so all residents and staff were tested after that.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services lists Somerset as a skilled nursing facility licensed for 90 beds.
Abatangle said that Somerset has 75 residents under normal circumstances, but with the COVID-19 diagnoses they were not currently accepting residents as of Tuesday afternoon.
She went on to say that most patients and staff were asymptomatic Tuesday.
Abatangle said things were going well Tuesday afternoon thanks to support from the area.
“The community — hospital and family members — have really helped out a lot,” she said.
Abatangle was asked if there was anything else the remainder of the community could do to help.
“Just prayers,” she said.
