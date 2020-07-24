JASPER — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that there were an additional 55 positive COVID-19 cases reported that day in Newton County.
He said results indicate the patients in Newton County are demographically elderly, so state officials were trying to determine if the surge was in a nursing home situation.
A sign on the door of the Newton County Nursing Home on Thursday said that three residents and two staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the Newton County Nursing Home is licensed for 70 beds. Nursing home administrator Lisa Duncan did not return a call from the Harrison Daily Times on Friday.
At a Friday afternoon press briefing, Hutchinson was asked when the state could release information about COVID-19 cases in the nursing home and if the state Health Department has any special activity planned at the nursing home.
Hutchinson said that anytime there are positive cases in a nursing home, testing is enhanced. The Health Department has shown success in working with nursing home staff and local health officials. He called on acting Health Secretary Jose Romero for further comment.
“The Department of Health has an active program in evaluating these centers when the cases are found,” Romero said. “We have one of the best physicians in the country involved in this issue.”
Romero went on to say that the federal government will be providing point-of-care testing machines for many nursing homes and that the governor has invested money in several hundred such machines. Those machines offer rapid results to help keep any outbreak from blossoming into something bigger.
“So, I think we’re going to have better control of this in the next few months as we begin to have these point-of-care tests placed in these institutions,” Romero said.
Newton County health officer Dr. Jackie Dunn, who is also with Boston Mountain Rural Health, said the facility has been doing COVID-19 testing with rapid tests that give results with a short period of time.
Dunn said those tests are 80-85% accurate, so any of those rapid results that turn out positive are sent to a private lab for additional testing.
They are seeing some positive tests at the facility. But one thing that alarms the doctor is that they have also seen tests that proved positive for influenza A and influenza B. The flu season doesn’t even begin until the fall.
He said people need to be careful and vigilant about sanitation and wearing masks.
Dunn related the story of a friend he had in third grade. They are both doctors now and his friend is a clinical psychologist in Virginia.
Dunn said an individual his friend was around came down with COVID-19. He was for some reason taken to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas, for treatment.
He succumbed to the disease, but his last words were, “I thought it was a hoax,” Dunn said.
During the press briefing, Hutchinson was asked about the surge in positive cases being reported as of late — almost 1,000 Friday — and what he thought was driving that.
Hutchinson said that the mandate to wear masks in public only went into effect Monday, and that it may take some time to show results.
“In terms of what else is the ingredient out there, the fact is when you have 55 cases in Newton County, one of the most rural parts of Arkansas, everybody has to be mindful there’s not any area of the state that’s exempt,” Hutchinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.