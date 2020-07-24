Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that there were an additional 55 positive COVID-19 cases reported that day in Newton County
He said results indicate the patients in Newton County are demographically elderly, so state officials were trying to determine if that was in a nursing home situation.
A sign on the door of the Newton County nursing home on Thursday said that some residents and staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the Newton County Nursing Home is licensed for 70 beds. Nursing home administrator Lisa Duncan did not return a call from the Harrison Daily Times on Friday.
