Boston Mountain Rural Health Center CEO Debbie Ackerson said some COVID-19 testing is underway at some clinics it operates, including one in Harrison.
BMRHC has 11 medical clinics, one telemedicine school-based clinic, and three dental clinics in nine counties in northwest and north central Arkansas.
Due to the limited number of tests available and the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies, they have condensed clinics to eight facilities to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release said, which are:
• Clinton, (501) 745-7888
• Green Forest, (870) 438-6500
• Harrison, (870) 741-6373
• Huntsville, (479) 738-5500
• Jasper, (870) 446-2225
• Marshall, (870) 448-5733
• Mtn. View, (870) 269-2995
• Yellville, (870) 449-7000
They have set up testing tents at all eight of the clinics, Ackerson said. No one is allowed in the clinic facilities without being screened. Patients will be asked a lot of questions. If they answer yes to any of the questions, they are directed to the tent for further evaluation. If they have no symptoms or a fever, they are allowed into the clinic for their appointment.
The tents are staffed with a nurse and provider. The nurse will test patients for the flu, strep, mono, and RSV if a minor. They are sent to their car to await results. They are still seeing a lot of flu and strep cases. If those tests are negative, the provider will assess the patient to determine if COVID-19 testing is recommended. Patients are either recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored daily, or they will be tested and sent home to quarantine pending results. Results are now coming in within 3-5 days. If a patient's test is positive BMRHC immediately notifies the Arkansas Department of Health and the patient with instructions. If a patient's test is negative, Boston Mountain will notify them immediately and give instructions, or bring them back for a clinic visit if necessary.
“BMRHC cannot not release any information to the public regarding positive cases,” Ackerson said. “The Arkansas Department of Health is the only entity that can notify the counties that there has been a positive case. County judges and city mayors are notified by the ADH, then information can be released by the officials.”
BMRHC has also implemented telemedicine visits for patients that do not want to come to the clinic, or the provider feels it would be a risk for them to be in the clinic. Patients need to call to schedule a telehealth visit with a provider. The only requirement for patients is to have a Smart Phone or computer/laptop/iPad with a camera.
“BMRHC is happy to have the ability to care for people in the communities we serve,” Ackerson said. “We have a call center where patients can call with questions or speak with a nurse, (870) 448-5733.
“We are facing unchartered territory and want to assure our community residents that we will take care of their medical needs. We are here for them. The residents of the communities and businesses have shown their appreciation for BMRHC by sewing us handmade masks, sending lunch, cookies, and donating PPE supplies, etc. The Community Health Centers of AR (CHCA) even sent a snow cone truck to some of the clinics on Thursday of last week.
“I know people have heard this a million times, but it is extremely important to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus. Practice social distancing (stand or sit at least 6 feet apart). Do not be in crowds of more than 10. Wear a mask if you have one. The most important preventive measure for people to take is to wash their hands in warm, soapy water for a minimum of 20 seconds,” Ackerson concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.