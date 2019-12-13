I’ll have to be honest. This week’s column deadline snuck up on me. I could blame it on the busy season, or the fact I’ve been on meds since last week for this congestion crud going around. I had, at least dated a document, but when I opened it … my byline was the only thing on the page. YIKES
So I put on my coat, walked and prayed as I went to a store close by. (By the way, if you haven’t strolled along the downtown shops this season, you need to. We have the most beautiful window displays right here in downtown Harrison!)
Anyway, back to my story. As I pushed the button, and waited for the “walk” symbol I noticed I could see right into peoples’ cars as they drove by. One lady had on a beautiful red coat and pretty dangly earrings. I felt like I should wave and smile because we were so close.
Then the idea dawned on me about our souls. God can see right into the window of our souls … our hearts. The part that makes me different than anyone else. The real me and you — a person who thinks thoughts and grateful God doesn’t blast them out loud.
Psalms 64 asks the question in verse 5, “They encourage themselves in evil matter; they commune of laying snares privily; they say, Who shall see them?”
Verse 6 reads, “They search out iniquities; they accomplish a diligent search; both the inward thought of every one of them, and the heart is deep.”
I believe the rest of the chapter shows that God will even the score someday. The wicked will get what they deserve. But to be honest, the Bible says my heart is wicked too. And no matter how nice I try to be (and maybe I am) Romans 3:23 still reads, “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” I’ve never killed anyone (yet), or spent a night in jail (yet) but the Bible says if I have an evil thought about someone, that’s the same as committing murder in my heart. I’m basically evil, too. (In this season of honesty, tall, skinny, talented people drive me crazy!)
Back to Psalms 64: 9-10, “All men shall fear (respect) and shall declare the work of God; for they shall wisely consider His doing. The righteous shall be glad in the Lord, and shall trust in Him, and all the upright in heart shall glory.”
The only way our sin nature gets any better, is by taking on God’s righteousness. Jesus came to this earth as a helpless baby to be that perfect sacrifice in our place.
No matter how nice I am, I wouldn’t be able to get close to the front door of the Whitehouse. Why do we think we can work our way into Heaven? Our version of good is like filthy rags in the sight of a perfect Holy God. When God looks at a redeemed person, He only sees His Son, Jesus Christ. That’s why Jesus made the sacrifice we celebrate at Christmas and Easter.
When you see a Christmas tree, remember it’s an evergreen tree and speaks of the eternal life we have in Jesus Christ. When you enjoy the Christmas lights, remember He is the light of the world and we are to also shine bright. The star symbolizes the brilliant star God placed in the sky the night Jesus was born in a barn.
Even the colors red and green have symbols. Red reminds us of the blood of Christ that was shed on our behalf, and the color green symbolizes the life that Jesus gives.
Bells symbolize the ringing in of the Good News — A Savior was born. Even candy canes were created to remind us of a shepherd's crook. Jesus is known as the Good Shepherd and a shepherd searches for the lost sheep — that’s you and me!
Enjoy this season of Christmas. If you don’t have family around, remember you are not alone. God wants to be right there with you every step of the way. Focus on the “Reason for the Season” and the sadness can diminish. It’s all about Jesus. When God looks into your heart this year, what will He see?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.