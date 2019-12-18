Ok. It’s the last day of our NIE (Newspapers in Education) page until the first of the new year. Wow. I hope the first few months of this school year went well for you. If it didn’t, you have a chance to start again with a clean slate in January.
Your teachers probably won’t automatically wipe out your bad grades that you’ve accumulated, but if you work hard, you can bring the bad grades up! Also, talk to your teacher and let them know you are going to try harder to do a good job. Maybe there is some extra credit you can receive for doing extra work. You never know until you ask.
I love a fresh clean notebook, new pen and journal for the new year. I’m real good about starting a journal … but not so good at keeping it up. But I get a fresh start, too.
Some “experts” suggest you chose “one word” to focus on for 2020. Excitement, adventure, faith, trust, hope, encouragement, potential, family, are words someone has chosen in the past. Give it some thought and pick a word that you want to sum up the new year.
Put the word in a prominent place so you don’t forget what it is. For example if your word is “contentment” and you are constantly wanting stuff … you need to think about your word more often and make a list of the things you already have. Those blessings will remind you of how fortunate you are.
If by chance, you are reading this at school, and your home life is a disaster — remember that is not your fault. We expect adults to do what is right, but they don’t always do that. It can really make it difficult for your home. If you need to speak to your teacher or counselor for advice — that’s what they are there for. They will listen and help where they can.
Don’t forget you were created to be very unique and special. Don’t give up on yourself. You’ve got a brand new year ahead. You can do it!
