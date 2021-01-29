The AARP Free Tax Service will open on Feb. 15. To make an appointment, please visit the Boone County Election Center beginning Monday, Feb.1 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
No phone service will be available this season.
