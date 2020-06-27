Thank you Ramsey Motors!

The Harrison AARP free tax service is closed for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paid preparers are still open or you may go to irs.gov and use the free tax programs available on the website. If you do not owe any taxes, you may wait and do 2019 and 2020 taxes next season.

The AARP volunteers would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting the Free Tax Service:

Eagle West Ministry

Eagle Heights Church

First National Bank

Equity Bank

Anstaff Bank

Hudson’s Grocery

Main Street Store

Harrison Daily Times

Arvest Bank

Dr. Poe’s Dentistry

Duncan Auto Repair

Dr. Frank Brooks

Jerry Jackson

Carolyn Arnold

Neighbor’s Mill

George McGill

