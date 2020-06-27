The Harrison AARP free tax service is closed for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paid preparers are still open or you may go to irs.gov and use the free tax programs available on the website. If you do not owe any taxes, you may wait and do 2019 and 2020 taxes next season.
The AARP volunteers would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting the Free Tax Service:
Eagle West Ministry
Eagle Heights Church
First National Bank
Equity Bank
Anstaff Bank
Hudson’s Grocery
Main Street Store
Harrison Daily Times
Arvest Bank
Dr. Poe’s Dentistry
Duncan Auto Repair
Dr. Frank Brooks
Jerry Jackson
Carolyn Arnold
Neighbor’s Mill
George McGill
