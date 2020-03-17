The Boone County Library will be closed as of March 17. Operations will resume at a later date. The Historic Cemeteries in the Buffalo River Valley with Abby Burnett has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Abby Burnett appearance at Boone County Library rescheduled
