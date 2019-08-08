MOUNTAIN HOME — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will update all interested anglers about trout management and habitat work on the Bull Shoals and Norfork tailwaters in northern Arkansas at a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug.15. The meeting will be held at the Arkansas State University Mountain Home Campus in the McMullin Lecture Hall (Room D200) of Dryer Hall.
AGFC Trout Management Supervisor Christy Graham says the workshop is a follow up to the 2017 revisit of the Bull Shoals and Norfork Tailwaters Management Plan.
“We have made a lot of progress on work outlined in that plan,” Graham said. “One of the main goals of the new plan is to keep communication with our stakeholders open and transparent. A specific strategy we included was the creation of annual information meetings to keep our anglers up to date on progress made and challenges we’ve discovered or overcome.”
The management plans for these trout tailwaters can be found at https://www.agfc.com/en/fishing/sportfish/trout/trout-tailwaters/bull-shoals-tailwater and https://www.agfc.com/en/fishing/sportfish/trout/trout-tailwaters/norfork-tailwater.
