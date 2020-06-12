Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond announced on Friday, June 12, that he will close all city offices until Monday, June 29, due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County.
“Although our city hall is in Boone County, a portion of our town is in Carroll County and it is my decision to do everything in my power to help protect the citizens of Alpena, as well as citizens of Boone and Carroll counties,” the mayor said.
Carroll County Judge Sam L. Barr on Friday, June 12, issued an executive proclamation temporarily closing all county offices effective Monday, June 15. Business will be conducted by appointment only or via phone, email or online. Barr cited the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within the county, as well as in adjoining counties.
