ALPENA — If you’re an Alpena water customer, you can expect a jump in your water bill in the immediate future.
When the Alpena City Council met Monday morning, Mayor Theron McCammond explained a new issue that came up regarding water pricing.
McCammond said he went to see Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson about three months ago when he first heard there might be a rate increase coming.
“They had no idea about it and everything, so I waited around and, sure enough, they found out they were getting a water rate increase,” McCammond said.
The Carroll-Boone Water District announced last year that it was raising the price of water to its customers by $0.20 per 1,000 gallons.
The district treats water from Beaver Lake and sells to Eureka Springs, Green Forest and Harrison. Harrison then sells water to the Southwest Boone County Water Association, Cottonwood Water and Alpena.
The Harrison City Council in December voted to pass that increase on to its customers on bills starting Feb. 1.
McCammond said Monday that Alpena pays Harrison $2.55 per 1,000 gallons for the first 250,000 through the city’s meter each month. The rate after the initial 250,000 gallons is charged at $2.42 per 1,000 gallons.
The new rate Harrison will charge Alpena is $2.80 per 1,000 gallons for the first 250,000 gallons, then $2.65 per 1,000 gallons after that.
McCammond said Mayor Jackson and chief financial officer Luke Feighert felt as though the new rate wouldn’t increase in the near future.
“But I know how that works, too,” McCammond said. “Their definition of near future and ours may be different.”
McCammond said the increase from Harrison will be just over 9%, so it would be up to the council to either let the city absorb the increase or raise water rates to Alpena customers.
Roger Auman, Alpena water superintendent, said Alpena customers pay $20.35 for the first 2,000 gallons each month — the minimum bill — then $5 per 1,000 gallons after that. He said it’s been at least three years since Alpena raised water rates.
McCammond said the last increase was also due to an increase from Harrison.
Daily Times archives show the Harrison council voted in 2015 to raise rates for its customers after Carroll-Boone also increased rates to pay for installing a parallel line from the source at Beaver Lake all the way to Harrison, which was part of a 20-year, long-range plan.
The council unanimously resolved to raise the minimum water bill for 2,000 gallons to $22.39, then charge $5.50 per 1,000 gallons after that.
